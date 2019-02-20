|
|
James Michael (Mike) Troncin, 75, of Citrus Springs, passed away on February 8th, 2019. He was born in Dayton, Ohio on October 13th, 1943. Mike was married to Mary Juanita Troncin on April 13th, 1974.
Mike worked in Law Enforcement for Pompano Police Department as well as the Okeechobee Sheriff's Department. He also served in the United States Navy, and was a Vietnam Veteran.
Mike is survived by his loving wife Mary. As well as his Daughter Janet Jamot. He is also survived by his step sons, Dennis and Roger Taylor. Mike is also survived by Brothers Tom Troncin and John Troncin. As well as four grand-children. He will be missed by all.
Words of condolence may be written at www.ferofuneralhome.com.
Funeral Arrangements under the direction of Fero Funeral Home
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Feb. 20, 2019