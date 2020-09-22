1/1
James Michael "Grinder" Walsh
1966 - 2020
James Michael "Grinder" Walsh, 54 of Crystal River, FL passed away Wednesday September 16, 2020 at Vitas Hospice in Lecanto, FL. He was born March 10, 1966 in Terre Haute, IN and moved to Florida 25 years ago. He was proceeded in death by his father, John Freitag Walsh, his mother, Dorothy Bumpus Walsh and his cousin, Nancy.
He is survived by his companion, Leila Beville, his sister, Lori Bervaldi, his aunt Jackie and uncle John, and his cousins Robert, John, Martha, Mary, Becky, Richard, Paul, Walter and their spouses & children along with many friends. Mike was proud of the work he had done performing fiberglass lay up on race and drag-racing cars. Mike loved motorcycles, music, nature, Trans Ams and especially loved his mom and his sweetie, Leila.
A celebration of his life will be held on October 10.
"Make my way back home when I learn to fly"

Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Sep. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

