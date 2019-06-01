James Perez, 85 of Inverness, passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019 under the care of his family and Hospice at Vitas Hospice in Lecanto. Born on January 18, 1934 in New York, NY, to the late Rogelio and Emilia (Santana) Perez, Jim came to Citrus County in 1987 from Southington, CT. He retired from the Otis Elevator Company as a draftsman with over 30 years of service.

Jim was a graduate of the Harvard Graduate School of Design, a US Navy Veteran, and a member of the Spanish American Club of Citrus County. He was an accomplished photographer, he enjoyed woodworking, bowling and loved traveling and camping. Jim was always hosting pool parties and BBQ's. He also joined the "Hen House" veteran's breakfast club, where he was an official "Rooster."

Left to cherish his memory are his children; Jim Perez, Jr. and his wife Terry, of Inverness, Diane Kaufman and husband Wayne, of Westbury, NY, and Debora Davis and her husband, James, of Archer, FL; 7 grandchildren: Tanya, Jason, Cory, Nicholas, Rebecca, Seth Michael and Stefanie; 2 great grandchildren, Lexus and Connor and a great granddaughter on the way. A special thank you to Christy Bahhur, for her care of both Jim and his wife, Josephine. Jim was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Josephine on July 8, 2017 and his brother Raul Perez.

A Celebration of Life service for Jim will be conducted on Monday, June 3, 2018 at 11:00 AM, with Rev. Raul Toro, Jr., officiating, at the Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, in Inverness. Friends may call at the funeral home from 10:00 AM until service time. Graveside committal services with military honors will be conducted on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 10:00 AM from the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell. The procession for the cemetery will leave the Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home on Wednesday at 9:15 AM.

Sign the guest book at www.chronicleonline.com. Published in Citrus County Chronicle on June 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary