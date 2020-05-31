James R. Foley, resident of Hernando, FL passed away at Citrus Memorial Hospital, Inverness, on May 21st, 2020 at the age of 77. He was born to the late Jack and Louise Cassie Foley on July 4, 1942 in Portland, Maine. He worked as a Journeyman for many years and has made Citrus County his home for the past 35 years after moving from St. Petersburg, FL.
James loved air-boating, hunting, fishing, farming, and anything to do with the outdoors. He was a huge fan of eating oysters, lobster, and clam dip. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, and he was also an avid book reader and was especially fond of reading suspense novels. He loved going to Stokes Flea Market every Wednesday and cherished John Wayne movies. He will be fondly remembered for his love of his solo cup of whiskey and water. For the past six years, he has been a member of the Moose Lodge.
James was truly one of a kind and will be deeply missed.
Along with his parents, James was preceded in death by his three brothers, John, Ronald and Donald Foley. He is survived by his significant other, Geri "Cookie" Anderson; his son, Jason Foley (Melissa) of Hernando, FL; his daughter, Charlotte Foley (John) of Inverness, FL; his step-daughter, Cindy Connolly; and his six grandchildren, Lain Brown, Dallas Foley, Hunter Foley, Kailey Rutherford, Taylor Foley, and Lacey Kelly; his step-grandchild, Kaycee Hutchins; and his step-great-grandchild, Sienna Hutchins.
Cremation arrangements have been scheduled for James, under the careful direction of the Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home in Inverness, FL.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on May 31, 2020.