Citrus County Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
3075 S. Florida Ave.
Inverness, FL 34450
(352) 726-8323
Resources
More Obituaries for James Greenaway
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James R. "Ron" Greenaway

Obituary Condolences Flowers

James R. "Ron" Greenaway Obituary
James Ronald "Ron" Greenaway, age 81, of Inverness, FL passed away on March 13, 2019 while surrounded by his loving family at Vitas Healthcare in Lecanto, FL. Ron was born in Pittsburgh, PA to the late Albert and Helen (Schneiderlochner) Greenaway on July 24, 1937. He proudly served his country as a member of the United States Air Force for six years. After his military service, he worked as a Rigger for J&L Steel in Pittsburgh, PA. On July 20, 1991 he married Charlotte (Novak) with whom he shared 27 years of marriage.
Ron and Charlotte made Citrus County, FL their home 21 years ago after relocating from Lake Ariel, PA. A Catholic by faith, he was a parishioner of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Inverness, FL and a member of the Knights of Columbus. In his spare time he enjoyed fishing and going to flea markets. Ron also loved attending and performing in theatrical productions. He was also a skilled golfer with a scratch handicap.
In addition to his loving wife Charlotte, those left to mourn Ron's passing include his sons: Ronald (Bonnie) and Sean (Tracy) Greenaway, both of Virginia, Brian, Patrick (Amelia) and Ian (Barbara) Greenaway, all of Pennsylvania; daughters: Colleen (Raymond) Williams and Kathleen Greenaway, both of Pennsylvania; stepson, Michael (Nora) Infante, Jr. of Connecticut; stepdaughter, Michele (Thomas) Howell of Florida; 21 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Ron was preceded in death by brothers: Norman, Charles, Harold, Albert and Paul; and sisters: Margaret and Patricia.
A Memorial Mass for Ron, will be offered on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 3:00 PM from Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Inverness. Cremation care is under the direction of the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness, FL.
Sign the guest book at www.chronicleonline.com.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
Download Now