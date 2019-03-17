James Ronald "Ron" Greenaway, age 81, of Inverness, FL passed away on March 13, 2019 while surrounded by his loving family at Vitas Healthcare in Lecanto, FL. Ron was born in Pittsburgh, PA to the late Albert and Helen (Schneiderlochner) Greenaway on July 24, 1937. He proudly served his country as a member of the United States Air Force for six years. After his military service, he worked as a Rigger for J&L Steel in Pittsburgh, PA. On July 20, 1991 he married Charlotte (Novak) with whom he shared 27 years of marriage.

Ron and Charlotte made Citrus County, FL their home 21 years ago after relocating from Lake Ariel, PA. A Catholic by faith, he was a parishioner of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Inverness, FL and a member of the Knights of Columbus. In his spare time he enjoyed fishing and going to flea markets. Ron also loved attending and performing in theatrical productions. He was also a skilled golfer with a scratch handicap.

In addition to his loving wife Charlotte, those left to mourn Ron's passing include his sons: Ronald (Bonnie) and Sean (Tracy) Greenaway, both of Virginia, Brian, Patrick (Amelia) and Ian (Barbara) Greenaway, all of Pennsylvania; daughters: Colleen (Raymond) Williams and Kathleen Greenaway, both of Pennsylvania; stepson, Michael (Nora) Infante, Jr. of Connecticut; stepdaughter, Michele (Thomas) Howell of Florida; 21 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Ron was preceded in death by brothers: Norman, Charles, Harold, Albert and Paul; and sisters: Margaret and Patricia.

A Memorial Mass for Ron, will be offered on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 3:00 PM from Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Inverness. Cremation care is under the direction of the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness, FL.

