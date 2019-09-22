Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James "Chuck" Rackley Sr.. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 1:00 PM - 6:00 PM Airboat Pros shop 4629 Highway 44 Lake Panasoffkee , FL View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

October 22, 1946 to March 9, 2019

James "Chuck" Rackley, Sr., former owner of Airboat Pros of Lake Panasoffkee, passed away on March 9, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Diane and their five children, two sisters, two brothers, and many other family members. His son, Chucky, followed him to heaven on June 28, 2019.

Chuck was born in Macon, Georgia. He served in the armed forces as a Marine including a stretch in Viet Nam.

In 1995 Chuck and his family to moved to Florida. In 2000 he started Airboat Pros where he designed and built airboats. His airboat legacy literally spans the globe! He was in the business until 2011 when his health started failing him. He was well known throughout the local boating community for his wisdom and charity. He spoke at local schools about safe boating, and he provided technical articles to Airboating Magazine. And it seems like everyone knew Chuck. He is remembered as a caring, generous man who loved to tell stories and pass on his knowledge.

Many people in the boating community will miss Chuck, and we are holding a Celebration of Life on Saturday, September 28th at the old Airboat Pros shop at 4629 Highway 44 in Lake Panasoffkee from 1:00 to 6:00 p.m. An Honor Guard will salute at 1:30 p.m. Bring your old photos and memories, and come join us in this Celebration for Chuck!

Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Sept. 22, 2019

