1/1
James "Jim”- “Tater" Ross
1963 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Preceded in death by his father John "Eddie" Ross, he is survived by his mother Sandra L.; his wife Deena "Tootie"; son James "JR", and granddaughter Olivia; daughter Jenna "Bug", husband Corey Gardner; stepchildren Ashleigh, Matthew, Andrew, and Tina; sister Kathy, husband Bobby Reeder; nephew Jarrett and Family, niece Kallie"roo" and Family.
His love and devotion were directed to his Mom and children always. Native to St. Petersburg, Florida, he loved to grouper fish at Governor Rock and spend his days cruising the Rainbow River. He loved his bulldogs- "Bully" and "Bullet" and bragged of them often. Most will remember him for the "Rapper" the first and second editions of the invincible Blue Ford F350.
All will remember his favorite pastimes and smile. He will always be loved and missed.
Memorial Celebration will be held on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at New Life Baptist Church 7854 W. Dunnellon, Rd. Dunnellon, Fl. The service will be from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm respectfully. To assist with refreshments, bringing a covered dish or other items is appreciated.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
11
Service
03:00 - 06:00 PM
New Life Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved