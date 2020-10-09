Preceded in death by his father John "Eddie" Ross, he is survived by his mother Sandra L.; his wife Deena "Tootie"; son James "JR", and granddaughter Olivia; daughter Jenna "Bug", husband Corey Gardner; stepchildren Ashleigh, Matthew, Andrew, and Tina; sister Kathy, husband Bobby Reeder; nephew Jarrett and Family, niece Kallie"roo" and Family.

His love and devotion were directed to his Mom and children always. Native to St. Petersburg, Florida, he loved to grouper fish at Governor Rock and spend his days cruising the Rainbow River. He loved his bulldogs- "Bully" and "Bullet" and bragged of them often. Most will remember him for the "Rapper" the first and second editions of the invincible Blue Ford F350.

All will remember his favorite pastimes and smile. He will always be loved and missed.

Memorial Celebration will be held on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at New Life Baptist Church 7854 W. Dunnellon, Rd. Dunnellon, Fl. The service will be from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm respectfully. To assist with refreshments, bringing a covered dish or other items is appreciated.



