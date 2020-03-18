|
|
James S. Beebe, Sr., 72, passed away peacefully on March 14, 2020, at home with his family surrounding him with their love. He was born August 10, 1947 in Huntington Station, Long Island, New York, to the late Percy and Carmella Beebe.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Laureen Lizotte, his father-in-law and mother-in-law, William and Juanita Shipp.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Donna Shipp Beebe; sons: James Jr., "Jimmy" (Carla) and William "Billy" Beebe; his brother, John (Connie) Beebe and grandchildren: Matthew, Kristen, Brandon and Bridget Beebe, and many nieces and nephews.
James grew up in Pinellas County, Florida and graduated from Seminole High School where he played high school football.
James and Donna were married in St. Petersburg, Florida on December 20, 1969 and they moved to Citrus County in 1972. They recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary, given by their family at Fort Cooper Baptist Church, where many friends and family were in attendance.
James was a US Navy Veteran, serving his country during the Vietnam War, aboard the USS Rich.
He graduated from St. Leo College with a Bachelor's Degree in Criminology. He was also a graduate of the National Crime Prevention Institute at the University of Louisville and the Southern Police Institute's School of Justice Administration, also at the University of Louisville.
James served as a Deputy Sheriff with the Citrus County Sheriff's office from 1973-1998, retiring as a Lieutenant. Upon his retirement from law enforcement, he worked as Vice President of Security for Brannen Banks until 2004. During his tenure at the Sheriff's Office, he was the first Director and Instructor at the CCSO Citizen's Academy and he was supervisor of the School Resource Officers. For many years Jim was "Santa" at the CCSO Christmas parties. He was also a member of the Florida Sheriff's Association of retired deputies.
James was a faithful member of the Fort Cooper Baptist Church in Inverness, for 48 years, where he served as an ordained Deacon and Treasurer.
A Celebration of James' life will be conducted on Friday, March 20, 2020 at 1:00 PM, at Fort Cooper Baptist Church in Inverness with Pastors Marne Palmani and Dave Maddox, officiating. Interment will follow at the Hills of Rest Cemetery in Floral City with Honors provided by members of the Citrus County Sheriff's Office Color Guard. Friends may greet the family at the Church on Friday from 12 Noon until service time. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to Fort Cooper Baptist Church, 4223 S. Florida Avenue, Inverness, FL 34450 or Vitas Hospice Healthcare, P.O. Box 641270, Beverly Hills, FL 34464. Arrangements are under the direction of the Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home , Inverness.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Mar. 18, 2020