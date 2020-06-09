James C. Scott Jr. (Scotty), 66, Love of My Life, a resident of Homosassa and a Christian went home on May 30, 2020. He was born on May 1, 1954, in Cleveland Ohio, and lived in St. Petersburg for many years.
He attended the University of Florida followed by 38 years with Prudential Financial Services.
He was preceded by his son, Jody, mother, Dorothy, and father, James C. Scott Sr.
Those of us who look forward to being reunited with him are his wife, Delilah, and son, James, of Homosassa, brother and sister-in-law, Jeffrey and Judy Scott of Bradenton, as well as numerous nephews, nieces, extended family, and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Wounded Warriors or Disabled American Veterans in his honor would be appreciated as he was a great supporter of those organizations.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Jun. 9, 2020.