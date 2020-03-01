|
|
James (Jim) Stephens (January 1, 1936-February 26, 2020) was born in Athens, Greece. He emigrated to the United States in 1952 as a war refugee.
After graduating from high school, James enlisted in the U.S. Army, where he trained with the Signal Corps (USASC). He worked with army intelligence units and was attached to the 101st Airborne Division, serving overseas until 1960.
After completing his commission with the army in 1964, James attended Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan, from where he received his Bachelor of Arts, Master of Arts (education), secondary teaching certification, and pursued doctoral studies. He taught social sciences and economics in the Detroit Public School system until his retirement in 1991.
He resided in Farmington Hills, Michigan, and moved to Florida in 1996. James is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Rose, sons Martin (Teresa) and James (Aarti), and grandchildren Aaron, Arianna, Christopher, Elizabeth, Matthew, and Suvir.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, 1030 a.m. to 1230 p.m. at Fero Funeral Home, 5955 N. Lecanto Hwy, Beverly Hills, FL. The interment will be on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at the Florida National Cemetery, 6502 SW 102nd Ave., Bushnell, FL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his honor to St. Jude at www.stjude.org/donate.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle from Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2020