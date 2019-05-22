James Howell Swartz, age 70, of Lecanto, FL passed away at his home on May 13, 2019. James was born to the late Donald and Grace (Howell) Swartz on February 3, 1949 in Kingston, PA. He served his country as a member of the United States Navy and was a Vietnam Era Veteran. James was married to Cathy Lee (Brown) for 44 years. He and Cathy made Citrus County, FL their home 40 years ago after relocating from Largo, FL. A Christian by faith, James attended worship services at the Trinity Independent Baptist Church in Inverness, FL. James was an Architectural Designer by profession and had built many large custom homes, temples and churches. In his spare time he loved playing golf.

In addition to his loving wife Cathy, those left to mourn James' passing include his son, Joshua Swartz and his wife Brianna of Boone, NC; daughter, Jesica da Silva and her husband Antonio of Lawrenceville, GA; brother, Paul Swartz and his wife Charlene Vath of Hernando, FL; sisters: Bonnie Sharp and her husband Bob of Mount Pleasant, SC, Marti Wroughton of Garner, NC, Carolyn Candalieri of Beverly Hills, FL; grandchildren: Taylor Swartz and Joshua da Silva.

