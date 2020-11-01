James T. "Jim" Sanders, 89, of Sugarmill Woods, Florida, passed away on Wed., Oct. 28, 2020 at Vitas Healthcare in Lecanto, Florida.
He was born in Jacksonville, Florida on October 23, 1931 to Jesse and Florence (Blanton) Sanders, one of three children. Jimmy, as he was known to many, was a lifelong resident of Florida and called High Springs home.
Jim obtained his college degree in land surveying and civil engineering from The University of Florida. He then began a decades long career in building and residential community developing that began with Punta Gorda Isles, Inc., Punta Gorda, Florida.
In 1973, Jim moved to Homosassa, Florida, where he had envisioned a 15,000 acre section of land he had identified to be his next development project; this project would become Sugarmill Woods with Jim serving as President there until 1997.
After retiring from Sugarmill Woods, Inc., Jim managed the developments of Southern Woods and World Woods golf communities in the area. Mr. Sanders was a licensed professional land surveyor and when he was not busy making homeowners' dreams come true, he was an active member of both boards of the Suntrust and Brannen Banks; the Citrus Memorial Hospital Board for 30 years, and was one of the founding members of the Homosassa Springs Rotary Club.
Jim was an avid expert quail hunter and a 40 year faithful and devoted member of Grace Bible Church in Homosassa.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Sanders was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Virginia Norfleet "Jenny" Sanders, on January 4, 2006, who met him in Newberry and lovingly called him "Jimmy".
Jim is survived by his brother Jackie Sanders of Tampa, Florida and sister Sarah Howlett and her husband, Dr. Steven Howlett of Waynesboro, Virginia; his two sons: James T. "Jim" Sanders, Jr. and his wife Catherine P. "Cathy" Sanders of Punta Gorda, Florida and Charles N. "Chuck" Sanders Sr. and his wife Tammie L. Sanders (Robertson) of Lecanto, Florida; grandchildren James T. "JT" Sanders, III and his wife Patricia (Trish) of Miami, Florida; Virginia Lee "Jenna" DeYoung and her husband John DeYoung of St. Petersburg, Florida; Charles N. "Chas" Sanders II of Orlando, Florida and Carly A. Sarlo and her husband Michael of Ft. Myers, Florida, and his great grandchildren James IV, Grace and David Sanders, all of Miami, FL; Catherine DeYoung of St. Petersburg, Florida and Brynlee Virginia Sarlo of Fort Myers, Florida.
Friends will be received on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. at Grace Bible Church, 6382 W. Green Acres St., Homosassa, Florida 34446, where a funeral service will be held on Sat., November 7, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. with Pastor Ray Herriman officiating.
Interment will follow at 2:00 P.M. at Newberry Cemetery, Newberry, Florida with Jim's former Pastor Aaron Webb, officiating In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Grace Bible Church or one's own church, in Jim's memory.
Services entrusted to Wilder Funeral Home, Homosassa, Florida. Those who wish may join the virtual live stream of Mr. Sanders' service on Sat., Nov. 7th by logging onto www.centralbaymarket.com
at 10:45 A.M.; look for Jim's photograph and click on "Watch Service" and enter the passcode James1107
