James Lawrence Tress Sr., age 87, of Beverly Hills, FL, passed away April 28, 2020 at his home under the loving care of his family. James was born on March 23, 1933 in Abington, PA to John N. and Ellen E. (Tohl) Tress. James was a Lead Person in a Meter Factory, a Korean Air Force Veteran and a member of St. Scholastica Catholic Church in Lecanto, FL.
In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret and nine siblings.
Survived by his Companion, Joyce Stevenson; 7 children, Joyce Schwab and her husband William, Julianna Szilagyi and her husband Bela, James L. Tress Jr., Tina Marie Tress, Michael G Tress and his wife Diane, Margaret Drake and her husband Michael, Joseph Tress; two brothers, Thomas Tress and his wife Helen, Phillip Tress; twenty grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; one great great grandchild.
Due to the current restrictions a private Mass for the family was held at St. Scholastica Catholic Church in Lecanto, FL and was live streamed at www.facebook.com/brownfuneralhomeandcrematory for the public. Private cremation followed the Mass and burial will be at a later date at BG William Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery in New Jersey.
Arrangements under the direction of Brown Funeral Home and Crematory in Lecanto, Florida.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on May 20, 2020