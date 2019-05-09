Mr. James Vernon Hart Sr., age 81 of Lecanto, Florida, died Sunday, May 5, 2019 in Lecanto, FL. He was born June 12, 1937 in Fort Wayne, IN, son of James and Louisa (Barrand) Hart. In 1950, Jim graduated from Central High School in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

He also served in the US Army. Jim worked for International Harvester for 33 year and retired from their Indianapolis plant on October 1993. Jim and his wife Corinne moved from Indianapolis, IN to Lecanto, FL and lived there for 26 years. He enjoyed fishing, spending time with friends and was a member of the Coast Guard Auxiliary, Crystal River, FL.

Mr. Hart was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Kim Pickell, 2 brothers, Chester and Donald Hart and sister, Sharon Baumgartner. He is survived by his loving wife Corinne Hart, son, James Vernon (Maggie) Hart, 2 daughters, Christine Hirschey and Erin Gomez, 7 Grandchildren, James V. Hart, Jamie (Jeremy) Elliott, Kelly Pickell, Kristy Boyd, Nicholas Hirschey, Andrew Hirschey and Gabrielle Gomez, 7 Great Grandchildren, Bane Elliott, Maggie Lynn Adair, Bella Hirschey, Jaden Hirschey, Haylie Boyd, Hayden Boyd and Sean Pickell, 3 brothers, David (Sharon) Hart, Lee (Mary) Windsor and Mike (Joan) Windsor, 2 sisters, Barbara Teague and sister, Janice Gatain.

A Celebration of Life will be held in Indiana at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.HooperFuneralHome.com. Arrangements by the Inverness Chapel of Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory.