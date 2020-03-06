Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James W. Heffner. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

James W. Heffner, Jr., 67, of Lecanto, FL passed away on March 2, 2020. He was born on November 8, 1952 in Mononaghela, PA, son of the late James Sr. and Amy Heffner. Although James did work off and on as a landscape architect, for years he traveled the United States observing the natural world. He loved to fish and enjoyed the outdoors, living for years in Arizona and collecting crystals. He was a kind hearted man and had strong faith in God.

He was preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include his son, Shawn Heffner and his wife Kim of Pinellas Park, FL; daughter, Tonya Hawkes and her husband Joshua of Tallahassee, FL; brother, Scott Heffner of Orlando, FL; sisters, Amy Schramek of St. Petersburg, FL, and Pamala Molloy of Phoenix, AZ; as well as nine grandchildren, Kayleice, Kyle, Jacob, Haylee, William, Alexander, Elizabeth Amy, Abraham and Malcom.

A Celebration of Life will be held for James in the coming weeks.

