James W. Perry (Jim) died peacefully at home in Homosassa, Florida surrounded by his family on Friday, August 9, 2019.
Jim was born in Oskaloosa, Iowa where he graduated from Oskaloosa High school in 1957 and subsequently joined the U.S. Army Reserves. He attended the University of Iowa, where he played football for the Hawkeyes and worked as a fireman/engineer for both the Chicago & Northwestern Railroad and the Minneapolis & St. Louis Railway.
Following college, Jim moved to Maryland to attend technical computer training and became a pioneer in the early years of the computer industry. Soon thereafter he met and married his wife, Sandy, and they settled in Sterling, Virginia.
Jim started his federal government career with National Institutes of Health (NIH) as a computer operator, followed by a long career with the U.S. Forest Service as an information systems manager. After serving with "Smokey the Bear" and "Woodsy Owl", he retired from federal service after 23 years. He and Sandy set out on a year-long adventure driving their RV across the country, then settled in Citrus County, Florida where they have resided for 21 years.
Jim and Sandy enjoyed many years traveling throughout the USA and Canada in their various campers, trailers, and finally their motorhome, "Izzy". Jim was a private pilot, and a member of the Elks and the NRA. He enjoyed golf, bowling, and flea markets. He loved his family, friends and country.
Preceded in death by his parents John Walter Perry and Mabelle Ballou Perry; 7 brothers and sisters: Jean Glenn, William Perry, Virginia Flores, Marilyn Foley, LaVonne Lemmon, Robert Perry and MaryLou Perry; and his pet Sheltie, Sherry.
Survived by his wife of 54 years, Sandra Perry, and 5 children: Phillip Morris (and wife Gail) of New Sharon, Iowa; JamieJo Perry of Waldorf, Maryland; Kimberly Griffin (husband Gary) of Sterling, Virginia; Cynthia Hull of Bonita Springs, Florida; and Kathleen Perry of Tampa, Florida; his beloved pet Sheltie, Taylor; 9 grandchildren: Brian, Julie, Hayley, Evan, Garreth, Gillian, Brett, Lyndsay, and Trent; and 8 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be at Brown Funeral Home in Lecanto, Florida on Saturday, August 17 at 4:30pm followed by a memorial service at 5pm.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Aug. 14, 2019