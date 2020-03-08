James William Barron Sr. passed away peacefully surrounded by his adoring family March 5, 2020, in Inverness, Florida. Jim was the loving husband of the late Nancy (Redmond) for more than 57 years.

He was the dear father of Kathleen (Michael) Brown, Maureen (Mark) Cantwell, James Jr. (Cherise), the late Terrence, Michael (Mary Beth), Timothy (Susan), Thomas (Catherine) and Kelli (Brian) Devlin. Jim was the doting grandfather of Michael (Christina) and Connor Brown and Kaitlin (Reilly) Cleal; Ryan (Tracey), Kelli and Colleen Cantwell and Molly (Matthew) Susi; Alyssa, Brittany and James Barron III; Meghan, Daniel, Brian, Maureen and Colleen Barron; Kathryn, Timothy Jr. and Patrick Barron; Annheli and Lillia Barron; and Molly and Thomas Devlin.

Jim loved to spoil his grandchildren by delivering donuts early Sunday mornings, and hosting family swimming parties in his backyards in both Illinois and Florida. Jim was the devoted brother of Carroll Barron O'Neill and the late Clotilde Barron and fond uncle of several nieces and nephews. He was a resident of Citrus Hills, Florida, and formerly a long-term resident of Willowbrook and Westchester, Illinois.

Jim was born April 7, 1935 to his loving parents, James and Geraldine (Fitzgerald) Barron. He graduated from St. Thomas Aquinas School in Chicago, and Fenwick High School in Oak Park, Illinois, where he starred in basketball. Jim played varsity basketball at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, leading the team in scoring and earning its Most Valuable Player award in 1953-54, before a knee injury cut short his career. On May 4, 1957, after graduation from Michigan, Jim married Nancy, his high school sweetheart.

Jim worked for Continental Can and Armour-Dial, and then Signode Corp. where he spent the bulk of his career, rising to company director. While working full-time and raising a family, Jim obtained an MBA from Northwestern University in Evanston. He became President of Stanwood Corp. and owner of several small businesses. Jim's colleagues and employees loved and admired his kindness, generosity and humility.

In 2003, Jim and Nancy moved to Citrus Hills, Florida, where they made many very close friends, and enjoyed years of laughter. Jim loved playing pool and swapping tales with his pals on Thirsty Thursdays. Jim transferred his athletic skill from the basketball court to the golf course, scoring five holes-in-one and shooting his age several times.

Jim was a parishioner at St. Scholastica Catholic Church in Lecanto, Florida and at Notre Dame and Divine Providence Churches in Clarendon Hills and Westchester, Illinois. He volunteered at several organizations, including Meals on Wheels and the Holy Name Society. Jim coached dozens of local youths in basketball and was a singer in the Paulist Choir in Chicago and parish choirs.

The funeral mass will take on Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020 in Western Springs, IL.