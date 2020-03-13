|
|
The Service of Remembrance for Mrs. Janet J. Olsen , age 98, of Lecanto, Florida, will be held 2:00 PM, Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the Beverly Hills Chapel of Hooper Funeral Homes with Rev. Stewart Jamison officiating. Entombment will follow at Fero Memorial Gardens in Beverly Hills. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM, Saturday at the Beverly Hills Chapel of Hooper Funeral Homes. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.HooperFuneralHome.com.
Mrs. Olsen was born March 21, 1921 in Jersey City, NJ and was the daughter of late Anthony and Rozalia (Ledos) Mezynski. She died March 11, 2020 in Lecanto, FL.
She lived for 27 years in Saudi Arabia where her late husband was an oil pump station superintendent for the Trans Arabian Pipeline Company.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Olsen was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years Edward C. Olsen.
Survivors include 2 daughters, Sandra Olsen Braun of Beverly Hills, FL, Deborah Rose Sowell of Lecanto, FL, a sister, Josephine Monroe, 2 grandchildren, Danielle (Brandon) Mattson and Ryan Sowell along with 2 great grandchildren Dakota and Taylor.
The family asks that expressions of sympathy take the form of memorial donations in Mrs. Olsen's memory to the or to a worthy Veterans organization. Arrangements are under the direction of the Beverly Hills Chapel of Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Mar. 13, 2020