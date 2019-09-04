Citrus County Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brown Funeral Home
5430 West Gulf to Lake Hwy
Lecanto, FL 34461
352-795-0111
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Jeck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet "Jan" Jeck


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janet "Jan" Jeck Obituary
Janet Elizabeth Cave Jeck "Jan", age 90, of Crystal River, FL passed away August 31, 2019 at her home under the loving care of her family and Vitas Hospice. Jan was born on June 3, 1929 in Philadelphia, PA to Walter Herbert and Helen Meers (Brown) Cave. Jan graduated from Haverford High School in Philadelphia and was married on August 31, 1959 in Miami, FL to Clayton R. Jeck, Sr. She lived in Miami for 20 years before moving to Crystal River, FL in 1980. Jan loved and excelled at knitting, beading/jewelry design, gourmet cooking, golf, playing games and cards with friends and family (and winning!), dancing, reading a good mystery and was the ultimate hostess. She loved crusing and traveled extensively around the United States and visited several countries, especially enjoying the Caribbean Islands.
In addition to her parents, Jan was preceded in death by her sister and brother-in-law, Doris and Joe Johnson; son-in-law, Robert Sirak.
Survived by her husband, Clayton Renz Jeck, Sr. of Crystal River, FL; children, Gail J Sirak, Billie J. Stevens and her husband William F Stevens, Jr., Clayton R Jeck, Jr and his wife Rachel; grandchildren, Kenneth G. Henderson, Jennifer Cerda, Elaine Owens, Nicole Gibson, Gregory Lombardo and T.J. Jeck; 9 great grandchildren; nieces, Diane Johnson and Leslie Sciandra; the 5 Marc Manfredi children, the 4 Lester Jeck children; and her pet Oliver.
Private cremation will take place under the direction of Brown Funeral Home and Crematory in Lecanto, FL. in lieu of flowers, donations in Jan memory can be made to Vitas Health Care, 3280 W. Audubon Park Path, Lecanto, FL 34461.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janet's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now