Janet Elizabeth Cave Jeck "Jan", age 90, of Crystal River, FL passed away August 31, 2019 at her home under the loving care of her family and Vitas Hospice. Jan was born on June 3, 1929 in Philadelphia, PA to Walter Herbert and Helen Meers (Brown) Cave. Jan graduated from Haverford High School in Philadelphia and was married on August 31, 1959 in Miami, FL to Clayton R. Jeck, Sr. She lived in Miami for 20 years before moving to Crystal River, FL in 1980. Jan loved and excelled at knitting, beading/jewelry design, gourmet cooking, golf, playing games and cards with friends and family (and winning!), dancing, reading a good mystery and was the ultimate hostess. She loved crusing and traveled extensively around the United States and visited several countries, especially enjoying the Caribbean Islands.
In addition to her parents, Jan was preceded in death by her sister and brother-in-law, Doris and Joe Johnson; son-in-law, Robert Sirak.
Survived by her husband, Clayton Renz Jeck, Sr. of Crystal River, FL; children, Gail J Sirak, Billie J. Stevens and her husband William F Stevens, Jr., Clayton R Jeck, Jr and his wife Rachel; grandchildren, Kenneth G. Henderson, Jennifer Cerda, Elaine Owens, Nicole Gibson, Gregory Lombardo and T.J. Jeck; 9 great grandchildren; nieces, Diane Johnson and Leslie Sciandra; the 5 Marc Manfredi children, the 4 Lester Jeck children; and her pet Oliver.
Private cremation will take place under the direction of Brown Funeral Home and Crematory in Lecanto, FL. in lieu of flowers, donations in Jan memory can be made to Vitas Health Care, 3280 W. Audubon Park Path, Lecanto, FL 34461.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Sept. 4, 2019