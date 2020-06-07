Lecanto, FL, died on Friday, May 22, 2020, in the care of her family and Vitas Hospice. Janet was born in 1960 in Richmond, VA. She was the third child of Earl and Ethel Lewis, and sister to Billy Lewis, also of Richmond, and Brenda Lafoon, of Chester, VA.
Janet moved to Panama City, FL in 1977, and then Homestead, FL in 1981. In 2005 she followed her son Robbie to Orlando, FL, and then Lecanto, FL, in 2014.
Janet was preceded in death by her father Earl, second child Jerry, and granddaughters Alyssa and Alexandria. She leaves behind her son Robbie Carlson, daughter-in-law Michelle, granddaughter Chloe, grandson Lucas, her brother Billy, sister-in-law Nancy, her sister Brenda, and brother-in-law Mike - as well as 1,000+ lives touched.
Janet was a wonderful and loving mother, daughter, and friend, always caring so much more for others than herself. She was also multi-talented and worked in several career fields, finding her true talent in taking care of the elderly. Compassionate and loving, there were many under her charge who received the very best care she could provide. Janet also liked having fun and enjoyed a long employment with Universal Studios, as well as Wal-Mart.
Janet was best known to everyone who knew her for "finding the deals!" She loved to shop and to hunt for bargains wherever she went, generously ensuring all her friends and family received the benefits. Janet touched the lives of many, and now calls Heaven her home. A Memorial Service is being planned for a date as yet to be decided, and will likely take place in/near Callao, Virginia.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Jun. 7, 2020.