Janet Lemieux

Janet L. Lemieux, 76, of Inverness, FL passed away July 7, 2020 at Vitas Healthcare in Lecanto, FL. She was born in Boston, MA on April 24, 1944 to the late Wesley C. and Hazel F. (Borden) Smith. Janet was a mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service for 20 years, retiring in 2005. She arrived in this area in 1978, coming from Holbrook, MA. She attended Floral City Baptist Church and First Christian Church in Inverness and enjoyed quilting, crocheting, and reading. She served as past president of TOPS (Taking Off Pounds Safely), and volunteered for Humanitarians of Florida, a cat rescue organization, and enjoyed shopping at Habitat for Humanity of Florida.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 48 years, Arthur Lemieux in 2015, and a brother George Smith. Survivors include her children Richard G. Lemieux of Largo, FL, Jeffrey Lemieux and his wife Tamy of Oldsmar, FL, Brian W. Lemieux and his wife Lauren of Bushnell, FL, and Jennifer Johnson and her partner Ruben Castillo of Inverness, FL; brother Robert Smith; sisters Jean Sheehan and Robin Belmore; and 5 grandchildren Dalton, Alex, Atticus, Oliver, and Georgia.
A Celebration of Life Service is scheduled for Saturday, July 18, at 3:00 P.M. at the Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory in Inverness. The family will be receiving friends at the funeral home from 2:00 P.M. until the hour of service. In lieu of flowers, a donation to her favorite charity, Humanitarians of Florida, would be greatly appreciated.
Sign the guest book at chronicleonline.com.

Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
JUL
18
Celebration of Life
03:00 PM
Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
3075 S. Florida Ave.
Inverness, FL 34450
(352) 726-8323
