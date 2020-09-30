Janet Marie Trader, 53 of Crystal River, FL passed away Tuesday September 22, 2020 at her home. Janet was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, a long time New Jersey resident and has lived in Citrus County for over a decade. She will be remembered for her generosity, humor and wit.

She leaves behind her husband Kenneth Trader of Crystal River, her parents Earnest and Janet Myers, brothers Kevin and Mathew Myers of New Jersey, her children Kenneth, Christine, Jason, Amanda and Jennifer. She also leaves behind her grandchildren Aiden, Haley, Nathan and one on the way. Janet was also a proud parent of her life-long adopted sons Paul, Gene, Ace and Peter. She will be missed greatly.

Strickland Funeral Home and Crematory of Crystal River is assisting the family with private arrangements.

