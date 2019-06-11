The Service of Remembrance for Mrs. Janice S. Lee, age 98, of Lecanto, Florida, will be held 11:00 AM, Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at the Beverly Hills Chapel of Hooper Funeral Homes with Pastor Kelly Greenawald officiating. An Order of the Eastern Star Service will be offered by the Inverness Chapter #65, O. E. S. Interment will be at Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Beverly Hills, FL. The family will receive friends at the funeral home 1 hour prior to the service.

The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of memorial donations in Mrs. Lee's memory to Vitas Community Connections, 3550 W. Audubon Park Path, Lecanto, FL 34461. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.HooperFuneralHome.com.

She was born August 4, 1920 in Blytheville, AR and was the daughter of the late Ruie and Grace (Baldwin) Santy. She died June 7, 2019 in Lecanto, FL. She retired as a Secretary for United States Government. Mrs. Lee was a member of the Inverness Chapter #65 Order of the Eastern Star and was a Baptist. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Lee was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Lee and a sister, Cleo Eoff.

Survivors include 2 sons, Charles Larry Lee of Chicago, IL, and John Michael "Lucky" Lee of Crystal River, FL; 2 daughters, Janet Lee Sanford of Hollywood, FL and Patricia Lee Beavers of Palm Coast, FL; 6 grandchildren, Patricia Neudecker, Linda Tyson, Lori Jasper, Michael Lee, Brian Lee and Casey Tucker. She is also survived by 11 Great Grandchildren and several Great Great Grandchildren. Arrangements are under the direction of the Beverly Hills Chapel of Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory.