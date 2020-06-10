Janice Catherine Maier "Jan", 78, of Lecanto, FL passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at Citrus Memorial Hospital. Jan was born on December 24, 1941 in Toledo, OH. She was a Mom, a sister, an Aunt, and most importantly, she was Mimi to her grandchildren.
Jan attended the University of Toledo and the University of Michigan before earning her degree in nursing. She moved to Citrus County with her family in 1984. She continued her career as a nurse in Central Florida while raising her kids. Jan loved being at or near the beach.
Jan was preceded in death by her parents, James and Jeanne Bollin and her oldest son, Scott Maier.
Left to treasure her memory are her children, Jon Maier (Chrissee), Kelly Sieg (Karl), Kris Maier (Joe), Matthew Maier, Marc Maier (Laura), and Megan Miley (Travis), her brothers, Joe Bollin (Gail) and Jim
Bollin, and grandchildren, Jessie Maier, Aubrey Maier, Logan Maier, Luke Sieg, Hannah Sieg, Jaden Johnson, Cara Maier, Ellie Maier, Mason Brown, and Avery Brown.
A funeral mass will be held for family only on Thursday, June 11, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the UF Health Shands Children's Hospital.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Jun. 10, 2020.