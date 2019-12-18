|
|
A Mass of Christian Burial for Mrs. Janice T. Wentworth, age 81 years young of Lecanto, FL will be held at 10:00 AM Saturday, December 21, 2019, at St. Scholastica Catholic Church, Lecanto, FL. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 8:00 am until 9:00 am at the Inverness Chapel of Hooper Funeral Home. A private burial will take place later at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL. Those who wish may make memorial donations to Catholic Hospice at www.catholichealthservices.org/donate/ Janice passed away on December 12, 2019, under the care of Catholic Hospice in Ft. Lauderdale, FL; she was born on March 22, 1938, in Boston, Massachusetts to Lawrence and Geraldine (Hogan) Tarbox. She worked as a Loan officer in a Credit Union and moved from Norwich, CT to Lecanto in 2003. Janice was a member and served as Recorder and Past Deputy of Women of the Moose, Bozrah, CT., and had also served as a Recorder. She was also a member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles, Homosassa; FL. Janice volunteered at Citrus Memorial Hospital and attended the Senior Center in Lecanto. Janice was a big-hearted, family-oriented person who was non-judgmental, kind and strong. She was a private person who was always on the go and had a beautiful giggle. Janice enjoyed walking her dog Frank, traveling and going on cruises, but most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family. Janice was preceded in death by her husband Roy, her parents, and brother Robert Tarbox. She is survived by sons: Roy (Susan) Wentworth III of Norwich, CT, and Ryan (Stephanie) Wentworth of Riverview, FL, daughter Rosemarie Works of Lecanto, FL, 5 brothers: Richard Tarbox of FL, Larry (Linda) Tarbox of Canada, William (Gloria) Tarbox of FL, Edward Tarbox of NH and Paul (Marilyn) Tarbox of CT., 4 sisters: Marilyn Tatro of CT, Barbara Sullivan of NH, Geraldine (Dick Richard) Staley of WI and Suzanne (Michael) Duff of FL., 5 grandchildren: Stephen, Sheena, Samantha, Bennington and Kristen, and 2 Great Grandchildren: Sharlotte and Sebastian. Online Condolences may be made to the family at www.hooperfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Inverness Chapel of Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Dec. 18, 2019