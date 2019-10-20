IN LOVING MEMORY OF MY HUSBAND
JAROSLAV "JERRY" NALEPA
Jerry, 85 years old, of Inverness, Florida passed away October 16, 2019, at Select Specialty Care Hospital
In Oxford, Florida.
Jerry was born May 31, 1934, in Ostrava, Czech Republic. Moved to the United States in the 70's and became a United States Citizen January 17, 1978.
Jerry had a career in painting and decorating for 47 years.
Jerry loved walking his dog, Muffy, and visiting with the neighbors every day during his retirement years.
Jerry is survived in death by his wife, Sharon L. Nalepa, his stepson, First Sergeant (Retired) Robert L. Greenlief Jr., daughter-in-law, Marti Greenlief, granddaughter Briana Greenlief, and great-grandson, Eli Greenlief.
Condolences can be sent through legacy.com.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019