Or Copy this URL to Share

Jasmine Nicole Lewis, 27, of Beverly Hills, died Aug. 2nd.

Wake: Fri., Aug. 7, Independent House of God Church of the Living God Pillar and Ground of the Truth, Crystal River, FL, 5 PM - & PM.

Funeral: First Assembly Church of God, Inverness, FL; 11 AM.

Milton Funeral Home, 352-567-6534.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store