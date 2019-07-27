Citrus County Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
3075 S. Florida Ave.
Inverness, FL 34450
(352) 726-8323
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
3075 S. Florida Ave.
Inverness, FL
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
3:00 PM
Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
3075 S. Florida Ave.
Inverness, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jason Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jason Elliott Smith


1978 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jason Elliott Smith Obituary
Jason Elliott Smith, age 41 of Inverness, passed away at his home on Friday, July 19, 2019. Jason was born to the late James E. and Janet G. (Burris) Smith on June 26, 1978 in Pahokee, FL.
He made Citrus County his home in 1992 after relocating from Belle Glade, FL. Jason was a skilled mechanic by trade and could repair just about anything and everything - from watches, to automobiles, to diesel engines - he could fix it. His hobby was diesel mechanics and he participated in performance diesel drag racing. Prior to his racing hobby, Jason was a steer wrestler and a member of the PRCA.
He loved honky-tonk, outlaw country music. Jason was a kind person that was always willing to help someone out and an outstanding brother.
He will be mourned by his two brothers: Jeffrey Smith of Ocala, FL, James Smith of Inverness, FL; niece, Emily G. Smith of Ocala, FL; and nephew, Connor G. Smith of Ocala, FL. He was preceded in death by his father James in 1995 and his mother Janet in 2017.
A Celebration of Jason's Life is scheduled for Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 3:00 PM from the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home and will be conducted by Jason's brother, Jeffrey. Friends are invited to join the family in visitation beginning at 2:00 PM until the hour of service. Arrangements are under the direction of the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness, FL.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on July 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jason's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
Download Now