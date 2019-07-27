|
|
Jason Elliott Smith, age 41 of Inverness, passed away at his home on Friday, July 19, 2019. Jason was born to the late James E. and Janet G. (Burris) Smith on June 26, 1978 in Pahokee, FL.
He made Citrus County his home in 1992 after relocating from Belle Glade, FL. Jason was a skilled mechanic by trade and could repair just about anything and everything - from watches, to automobiles, to diesel engines - he could fix it. His hobby was diesel mechanics and he participated in performance diesel drag racing. Prior to his racing hobby, Jason was a steer wrestler and a member of the PRCA.
He loved honky-tonk, outlaw country music. Jason was a kind person that was always willing to help someone out and an outstanding brother.
He will be mourned by his two brothers: Jeffrey Smith of Ocala, FL, James Smith of Inverness, FL; niece, Emily G. Smith of Ocala, FL; and nephew, Connor G. Smith of Ocala, FL. He was preceded in death by his father James in 1995 and his mother Janet in 2017.
A Celebration of Jason's Life is scheduled for Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 3:00 PM from the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home and will be conducted by Jason's brother, Jeffrey. Friends are invited to join the family in visitation beginning at 2:00 PM until the hour of service. Arrangements are under the direction of the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness, FL.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on July 27, 2019