Jay "Stretch" Walter Lange, age 63, Inverness, FL passed away suddenly on July 1, 2020 at his residence. Mr. Lange was born in Baltimore, MD on June 2, 1957 to the late Walter "Dutch" and Celestine "Sally" (Crosse) Lange and moved to Citrus County following his discharge from the Navy in 1980. He was an appliance repair technician and worked with Welch Appliances for over 20 years before the appliance store closed. He was a repair man through and through and always there to help when someone needed it. He was a rocker at heart and loved riding his Harley Davidson. His daughter was the love of his life and worked hard everyday to give her the best life. The apple to his eye was his granddaughter, Brooklyn. He loved playing with her in the pool, throwing snap-pops, and receiving her hand drawing cards and pictures. He was so proud to be her "Papa".
Left to cherish his memory is his daughter, Jessica Gallant and her husband "Bo", Inverness, FL; Step-son, Doug Kelsey, Eustis, FL; Father, John Piombino, Hernando, FL; 3 brothers: Michael, Patrick, and Timothy Lange; 2 sisters: Patricia Turner and Shaun Dunn; Nephew, Eric Turner, Wesley Chapel, FL; 1 grandchild, Brooklyn Faith Gallant.
A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Friday, July 10, 2020 at 2:00 PM from the Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home with The Rev. Dr. Doug Alexander of the New Church Without Walls officiating. Following Pastor's service, Military Honors will be rendered. Jay's urn will be laid to rest at a later date in Florida National Cemetery.
Sign the guest book at www.chronicleonline.com.

Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Jul. 7, 2020.
