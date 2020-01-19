Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jayne Anne "nee Yaw" Donelan. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jayne Anne (nee Yaw) Donelan of Citrus Springs, Florida died Sunday January 12, 2020 at Life Care ReHab in Lecanto as a result of complications following a fall. Born September 12, 1926 in West Winfield, New York. Jayne graduated from Mt. Markman High School in 1943, and graduated from Technical College in Morrisville, New York.

Jayne used her technical knowledge to repair aeronautical instruments for the Air Force. In 1946 she married Roy Palmer and lived in Illinois for 30 years. While in Illinois she was active in several civic and political organizations. During this time she started up her own company specializing in insurance and related products. Jayne was the first woman in Illinois to hold an NASD license.

In 1974 Jayne married John A. Donelan, Sr. a childhood sweetheart. They moved to the family farm in New York state in 1965. Her husband was recruited back into the aerospace industry and they moved to California where Jayne later became an executive assistant at a large brokerage firm. John and Jayne eventually retired to Citrus Springs, Florida. Jayne was active in her local church, Citrus Springs Community Congregational Christian Church, as a Deacon and acting as "the ambassador" to the congregation.

She is survived by son-Andrew K. Palmer(Illinois) stepson John A. Donelan Jr.(NC), 4 step daughters; Laura Newman(NY), Joanne Donelan (NY), Eileen Raffaelli (FL),Christine Rothhammer(NV), 2 foster daughters; Christine Glista(CA), Tanya Rocks(CA). Jayne is also survived by 3 sisters and 2 brothers. She was blessed with 16 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren.

Jayne's remains will be interred at the National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida. A celebration of Jayne Donelan's life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Hospice of Citrus County or to the . Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Jan. 19, 2020

