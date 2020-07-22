Jean Annette Townshend passed away on July 13, 2020 in Crystal River, Florida.
Jean was born and raised in Glen Burnie, Maryland and was a graduate of Glen Burnie High School. Jean and her husband, Jim, moved to Crystal River, Florida in 1983. Jean worked as a Medical Receptionist for almost 30 years for Dr. Charles Li in Crystal River.
Jean was predeceased by her parents Larkin and Dorothy Dicus Sr., her husband, James P. Townshend Sr. and her son, Michael J. Townshend.
She is survived by her sons, James P. Townshend Jr., William L. Townshend (wife Robin Townshend), daughters Julie A. Valenty and Cynthia J. Embach (husband Mike Embach), grandchildren Elizabeth Townshend, Danielle Revel, Stephanie Revel, Andrew Wilkinson, Savannah Townshend, Adam Wilkinson (wife Kailee Wilkinson), Austin Robertson, five great grandchildren, one great-great grandchild, her sisters Nancy Friday, Donna Hoover and Marcia Meyers, one brother Larkin Dicus Jr. and her beloved dog "Petey".
Jean loved to spend time with family the most. She was a wonderful Mom and "Mam Maw", a loving and giving person to all that were blessed to know her. She will be greatly missed. A Memorial Service and Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date.
