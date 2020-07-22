1/1
Jean Annette Townshend
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jean Annette Townshend passed away on July 13, 2020 in Crystal River, Florida.
Jean was born and raised in Glen Burnie, Maryland and was a graduate of Glen Burnie High School. Jean and her husband, Jim, moved to Crystal River, Florida in 1983. Jean worked as a Medical Receptionist for almost 30 years for Dr. Charles Li in Crystal River.
Jean was predeceased by her parents Larkin and Dorothy Dicus Sr., her husband, James P. Townshend Sr. and her son, Michael J. Townshend.
She is survived by her sons, James P. Townshend Jr., William L. Townshend (wife Robin Townshend), daughters Julie A. Valenty and Cynthia J. Embach (husband Mike Embach), grandchildren Elizabeth Townshend, Danielle Revel, Stephanie Revel, Andrew Wilkinson, Savannah Townshend, Adam Wilkinson (wife Kailee Wilkinson), Austin Robertson, five great grandchildren, one great-great grandchild, her sisters Nancy Friday, Donna Hoover and Marcia Meyers, one brother Larkin Dicus Jr. and her beloved dog "Petey".
Jean loved to spend time with family the most. She was a wonderful Mom and "Mam Maw", a loving and giving person to all that were blessed to know her. She will be greatly missed. A Memorial Service and Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date.
Sign the guest book at www.chronicleonline.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Jul. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved