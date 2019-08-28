|
|
Jean D. Juraska, 96, of Crystal River, Fl., died on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019. She died at home, and was cared for by son Jeffrey A. Juraska.
She was preceded in death by her husband Andrew Juraska on Nov. 7, 1988; son Peter Day, son John Juraska and granddaughter Melissa Day. Jean is survived by her daughter Linda Granger of Florida; sons Gary Day of Florida, Norman Day and Michael Juraska, both of New Hampshire, and Jeffrey Juraska of Florida. She also has two living sisters, Marjorie Paquette of New Hampshire and Doris Packard of Maine; nine grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren and four great great grandchildren.
Jean loved her jobs caring for the mentally challenged. She retired from the New Hampshire State School. She was loved by all she cared for, and was called Momma Jean. She enjoyed reading the newspaper and many books. She enjoyed her plants, and her friends that she always listened to, relating well to their needs.
Cremation entrusted to Wilder Funeral Home, Homosassa. There will be no service in Florida, but there will be a memorial service held in New Hampshire for family and friends, with a date in the future to be announced. Jean will be missed by all who knew her and loved her. www.wilderfuneral.com.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Aug. 28, 2019