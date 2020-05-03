|
|
Jean I. Cocking, 90, born Oct. 24, 1929, passed away quietly at her home in Beverly Hills, FL. She is preceded in death by her husband, James Cocking. Jean is survived by her daughter Joellen and husband Christopher Collazo of Beverly Hills, FL, sons, Andrew and wife GiGi Cocking of Williamsburg, Michigan, and Kurt Cocking of Los Gatos. California. She leaves behind a legacy of grandchildren, Sidney, Christopher, Hailey, Julia, Conor, Shelby, and Emily, eight great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Jean has two surviving brothers, both from Tallahassee FL, Gerald and wife June Ivester and Mark and wife Kris Ivester, and a sister-in-law, June Berger of Iron Mountain Michigan.
Jean enjoyed spending time with her family, but her favorite activity was playing golf till the age of 83. She enjoyed cross stitching, and was an avid reader, and loved watching "Gone With the Wind."
Jean will be cremated at Hooper Funeral Home and Crematory in Inverness, FL. Her ashes will be buried at a later date alongside her husband in Flint, Michigan. In Lieu of Flowers. Donations in her behalf can be made to the American Diabetes Association. Online Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hopperfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on May 3, 2020