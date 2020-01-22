|
|
Ending her struggle with Alzheimer's Disease, Jean Sanders Kareis entered the presence of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on January, 9, 2020. Born March 11,1933, the youngest child of Edward and Laura Sanders in Turtle Creek Pa.
Predeceased by her parents; siblings, Edward Sanders, Rita (Al), Merisko, Betty (Bill) Ott, Mildred (Ray) Radzevick; her spouse of 62 yrs., Wencel S. Kareis and her son David. Jean is survived by sisters, Pearl (Pat) Patrick and LaVerne Linhart; sister-in-law, Eloise Sanders; her children, Debra (Jeffrey) Otis, Laurie (James) Brown, John Kareis and grandchildren, Jeriah Otis, Jean Brown and Jane Brown. Jean and Wencel's love story took them to seven states and 14 different homes all the while anticipating who God would allow them to befriend and how God would use them to serve others. Jean's true joy and passion was serving others with the same love that Jesus showed to her. Jean's life verses were Proverbs 3: 5 & 6~ Trust in the Lord with all you heart and lean not on your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge Him and He will make your path straight. Jean would want YOU to know that true peace in this life, can only be found in a personal relationship with Jesus Christ.
She will be laid to rest alongside her beloved, Wencel, in Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell Florida. Memorials can be sent to Grace Bible Church, 6382 W Green Acres St. Homosassa, FL 34446. Wilder Funeral Home, Homosassa, FL. www.wilderfuneral.com.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Jan. 22, 2020