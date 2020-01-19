|
Jean L. Giesow, 86, of Beverly Hills, FL passed away on January 14th, 2020 at Vitas Healthcare of Lecanto, FL. She was born to the late Emil and Lillian (Pecina) Nadherny on January 30th, 1933. She moved to the Beverly Hills area from Bartlett, IL and has been in this area for the last 28 years. Prior to retirement, she worked as a Legal Secretary for 20 years. Jean attended Joy and Praise Fellowship in Beverly Hills, FL where she enjoyed church worship and fellowship with her grandson and family.
Jean was an avid doll collector and had a huge collection that she was very fond of. She especially loved researching dolls and finding out about their history as well as walking other people through the process of researching their own dolls collection. She also enjoyed crafting and had a fondness for sewing, which she acquired the love for from her father who was a tailor. She would use her sewing skills to create wonderful costumes for her grandchildren throughout the years.
Jean was a golfer and enjoyed playing golf with her husband. She also enjoyed bowling and had participated in a bowling league with her husband. Jean loved to dance and met her beloved husband at a ballroom.
Jean was a devoted and very involved wife, mother, and grandmother. She was always very active in their lives and activities.
Jean was loved by many and will be missed by all of the people that got the pleasure of knowing her in her life.
She is survived by many wonderful family and friends including her son, Gary (Dianne) Giesow of Brighton, MI; her daughter, Diane (John) Blean of Pleasant Plains, IL; her sister, Vera Hanzlik of LaGrange, IL; her grandchildren, John R. (Jennifer) Blean, Michael Blean, Eric (Erica) Giesow, and Matthew (Jenna) Giesow; and her great-grandchildren, Jacob, Jeremiah, Jaylee, Ella, Eli, Ezra, and Charlee Kay. Along with her parents, Jean is preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Robert, who passed away on December 16th, 2009 and her brother, John Nadherny.
Jean is having a private Celebration of Life arranged by her family. She will be laid to rest at Florida National Cemetery, alongside her husband, at a later date. The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of memorial donations to Vitas Hospice Healthcare, P.O. Box 1330, Lecanto, FL 34460. Cremation care by the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness, FL.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Jan. 19, 2020