Jean Marie Goode, 98, passed away peacefully on July 26, 2020 in Tallahassee, Florida.
Jean, or Jeanie to most, was born July 19, 1922 in Michigan. Though she spent her childhood in an orphanage there, she made her way to Florida and called it home.
In July 1942, Jeanie was one of the first women to join the War Production Army where she was a riveter for the Intercontinent Aircraft Corporation. After completing training in Miami, she was employed in Warner Robins, Georgia.
She moved to Crystal River, Florida in 1972 with her husband, Roger, and their children. There, she was a longtime resident and business owner of Fat Boys BBQ. She had multiple loyal employees that worked with her for over 30 years.
Jeanie loved playing cards, gardening, and being out on the water fishing. Jeanie always had a smile on her face and made sure those around her did too.
Out of all of Jeanie's accomplishments, the one she was most proud of was her family. She is loved and survived by her son, Bubba (Lori) Keller; daughters, Toby (Sonny) Rooks, Belinda Arney, Suzanne (Steve) Wakeen; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and a great-great-granddaughter.
Jeanie is preceded in death by her husband of 43 years; Bailey "Roger" Goode; her daughter, Tracy E. Keller; and granddaughter, Alexandra J. Fiorita.
There will be a graveside service at Fountains Memorial Park in Homosassa, FL on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 10:00 AM to celebrate Jeanie, with Rev. Jonathan Beard officiating. Services entrusted to Wilder Funeral Home, Homosassa, Florida.
