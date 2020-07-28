1/1
Jean Marie "Jeanie" Goode
1922 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jean Marie Goode, 98, passed away peacefully on July 26, 2020 in Tallahassee, Florida.
Jean, or Jeanie to most, was born July 19, 1922 in Michigan. Though she spent her childhood in an orphanage there, she made her way to Florida and called it home.
In July 1942, Jeanie was one of the first women to join the War Production Army where she was a riveter for the Intercontinent Aircraft Corporation. After completing training in Miami, she was employed in Warner Robins, Georgia.
She moved to Crystal River, Florida in 1972 with her husband, Roger, and their children. There, she was a longtime resident and business owner of Fat Boys BBQ. She had multiple loyal employees that worked with her for over 30 years.
Jeanie loved playing cards, gardening, and being out on the water fishing. Jeanie always had a smile on her face and made sure those around her did too.
Out of all of Jeanie's accomplishments, the one she was most proud of was her family. She is loved and survived by her son, Bubba (Lori) Keller; daughters, Toby (Sonny) Rooks, Belinda Arney, Suzanne (Steve) Wakeen; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and a great-great-granddaughter.
Jeanie is preceded in death by her husband of 43 years; Bailey "Roger" Goode; her daughter, Tracy E. Keller; and granddaughter, Alexandra J. Fiorita.
There will be a graveside service at Fountains Memorial Park in Homosassa, FL on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 10:00 AM to celebrate Jeanie, with Rev. Jonathan Beard officiating. Services entrusted to Wilder Funeral Home, Homosassa, Florida.
Sign the guest book at www.chronicleonline.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wilder Funeral Home
4890 South Suncoast Blvd
Homosassa, FL 34446
3526283344
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 28, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Wilder Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved