Jean Cudney Mayfield, 79, a native New Yorker from Westbrookville and longtime Lecanto, Florida resident passed away Saturday, February 8, 2020.
Jean retired from New York State service and moved to Lecanto with her late husband Ronny many years ago. She returned home often to paint scenes from the Adirondack Mountains a place that she loved. Jean quoted David Thoreau who best described her thoughts of her New York Mountain home: "I come to my solitary woodland walk as the homesick go home…I get away a mile or two from the town into the stillness and solitude of nature, with rocks, trees, weeds, snow about me….It is as if I always met in those places some grand, serene, immortal, infinitely encouraging, though invisible companion, and walked with him."
Jean is survived by her brothers and their wives Bob and Karen, Herb and Janie; her sister and husband Gail and Deane; her daughters, Kim and husband Bill, and Colleen and fiancé Kevin; grandchildren Billy, Jenine, Craig and Tyler; plus 3 great grandchildren: Lucas, Braxton and Asher along with her many nephews and nieces. All of whom she loved and touched deeply.
Services for Jean will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Heinz Funeral Home, Hwy 44 W, Inverness, FL 34453.
The family will receive friends from 10:30 until the hour of services.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the , P.O. Box 1902, Inverness, FL 34451.
Heinz Funeral Home & Cremation, Inverness, FL. heinzfh.com
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Feb. 12, 2020