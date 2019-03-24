|
Jean Triano, 88 of Citrus Springs, FL, passed away Thursday March 21, 2019 at Vitas Hospice in Lecanto. She was born October 24, 1930 in Oswego, NY to William and Jessie Fuller and she came here 23 years ago from Hawthorne, NY. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was preceded in death by her husband Tony Triano and is survived by her children; John Triano, Stacy Williams and husband Brian, her siblings; Bill Fuller and wife Beth, Carol Lifrieri and husband Joe, her grandchild Jessica Calbi, her great grandchildren; Julian and Remy. Strickland Funeral Home and Crematory of Crystal River is assisting the family with private arrangements.
