Citrus County Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Strickland Funeral Home
1901 South Highway 19
Crystal River, FL 34429
(352) 795-2678
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Triano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Triano


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jean Triano Obituary
Jean Triano, 88 of Citrus Springs, FL, passed away Thursday March 21, 2019 at Vitas Hospice in Lecanto. She was born October 24, 1930 in Oswego, NY to William and Jessie Fuller and she came here 23 years ago from Hawthorne, NY. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was preceded in death by her husband Tony Triano and is survived by her children; John Triano, Stacy Williams and husband Brian, her siblings; Bill Fuller and wife Beth, Carol Lifrieri and husband Joe, her grandchild Jessica Calbi, her great grandchildren; Julian and Remy. Strickland Funeral Home and Crematory of Crystal River is assisting the family with private arrangements.
Sign the guest book at www.chronicleonline.com.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Strickland Funeral Home
Download Now