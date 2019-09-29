|
|
Jefferson Charles Murray went home to the Lord on Saturday, September 21, 2019. Jefferson, known to all as Jeff, was born to David(D) and Betty(D) Murray on March 31, 1968 in Columbus, Ohio.
He moved to Florida in 1987, where he eventually met and married his beloved wife of 21 years, Amy Lynn Underwood-Murray. Jeff has two sons, Brandon (Christina) Murray and Nathan (Emily) Walker.
He was predeceased by his brother, Jeff Root. He leaves behind his sisters, Brenda Murray, Debbie Orr, Donna Baylets, Peggy Root and brothers, David, Mark, Mike, Terry, and Ray Root.
Jeff was a life-long fan of NASCAR and The Rams NFL team. No services will be held. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the in Jeff's name. Heinz Funeral Home and Cremation.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Sept. 29, 2019