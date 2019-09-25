Citrus County Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
3075 S. Florida Ave.
Inverness, FL 34450
(352) 726-8323
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
3:00 PM
Unity Church of Citrus County
Lecanto, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeffrey Palmyra
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeffrey Richard Palmyra


1950 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeffrey Richard Palmyra Obituary
Jeffrey Richard Palmyra of Inverness, FL passed away at his home while surrounded by his loving family on September 22, 2019. He was 69 years old. Jeffrey was born in Coral Gables, FL to the late Joseph and Helen (Sanders) Palmyra on February 15, 1950. Jeffrey proudly served his country as a member of the United States Army. During his military service, Jeffrey counseled numerous Veterans returning home from the war in Vietnam. Following his military service he earned his Master's Degree in Social Work he was employed by the state of North Carolina, where he was able to continue his career as a Social Worker. On June 11, 1995 he married Donna (Stanley) with whom he shared 24 years of loving marriage. Jeffrey and Donna made Citrus County, FL their home in 1998 after relocating from Crossnore, NC. He was an extremely talented musician that could play the guitar as well as the harmonica, mandolin and ukulele. While residing in North Carolina, Jeffrey was a member of the Boone's Fork Band. When he wasn't playing music, he enjoyed swimming, carpentry and watching his favorite baseball team, The San Francisco Giants. Jeffrey also had a love for cars and liked working on them and reconditioning them.
In addition to his loving wife, those left to mourn Jeffrey's passing include his son, Joseph Palmyra and his wife Kelli of Pineola, NC; daughter, Rebecca Pinto and her husband Tony of Linville, NC; stepsons: Matthew McClellan and his wife Donna of Linville Falls, NC, Robert McClellan and his wife Julie of Knoxville, TN; sisters: Nancy Hale and Linda Staub, both of Boca Raton, FL; and grandchildren: Tyler and Bryce.
A Celebration of Jeffrey's life is planned for Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 3:00 PM from the Unity Church of Citrus County in Lecanto, FL and will be conducted by Reverend Lauri Gist. Cremation care provided by the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness, FL.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeffrey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
Download Now