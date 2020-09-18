Mr. Jeffrey W Vickers, 51, of Ocala, Florida, passed away in an automobile accident on September 10, 2020. Jeffrey was born on August 2, 1969 in Citrus County, Florida. Flowers- May be received at The J.T. Campbell Funeral home and Cremation Services Macedonia Chapel. On Friday September 18, from 9am to 4pm. Visitation on Friday September 18, from 9am to 5pm at J.T.Campbell Funeral Home and Cremation Services Macedonia Chapel.

Funeral Cortege will form at 815 N.E. 1st Street on Sunday September 20th at 1:15 p.m. Celebration of Life will be held at the Ind. House of God Church Of The Living God Crystal River on Sunday September 20, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. with Bishop Al Hopkins Eulogist.

CDC Guidelines will be followed.We ask everyone in attendance to please wear a mask. All Arrangements are Entrusted to The J.T.Campbell Funeral and Cremation Services Macedonia Chapel.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store