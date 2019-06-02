Jennifer A. Lanteri (nee Hyott) Age 58 of Beverly Hills, FL passed away May 25, 2019. Beloved wife of Ralph Jr. for 15 years. Daughter of the late Robert and Charlotte Hyott of Oregon, OH. Beloved mother of Bethany D. Valente (Tony) of Odessa, FL and Michael A. Ryan of Toledo, OH. Beloved sister to Robert Hyott and Winnie Soviar. Loving sister-in-law to Steve Soviar, Sherry Hyott, Dominic Lanteri and Donna Schultz. Devoted grandmother to Ashley Ryan, Kyle Ryan, Broc Ryan and Ethan Garfias. Jennifer was a proud nurse with nearly 40 years of service in OH and FL.
Funeral service is private. A memorial service will be on July 20th 2019, at 11AM at the United Methodist Church 4801 N. Citrus Avenue, Crystal River, FL 34428. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Jennifer's name to the above church or Kathi's K9's, 12213 Labrador Duck Rd, Weeki Wachee FL 34614.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on June 2, 2019