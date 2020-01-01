Citrus County Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brown Funeral Home
5430 West Gulf to Lake Hwy
Lecanto, FL 34461
352-795-0111
Resources
More Obituaries for Jenny Bird
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jenny Lou Bird


1952 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jenny Lou Bird Obituary
Jenny Lou Byrd, age 67, of Citrus Springs, Fl passed away on December 25, 2019, at Vitas Hospice House after a battle with lung cancer and brain metastasis.
Jenny was born on September 4, 1952, in Montgomery, Alabama to Donald Hudson and Geraldine Phyllis (Grose) Byrd. Jenny grew up in Saint Petersburg, Florida and moved to Citrus County in the '70s after spending many weekends camping here. She loved the nature and beauty of the area. Jenny was a hairstylist in her younger years among other trades. Jenny could rebuild a transmission, sew an outfit, macramé, or crochet a blanket without hesitation.
Left to cherish the memories are her daughter, Kathy Androski; three grandchildren, Brittni Richards, Karah Androski, and Alyssa Androski; two great-grandchildren, Giana and Silas; one sister, Donna Moyer and one brother, Tom Byrd; two nieces, Melissa Moyer and Megan Salb, and one great-niece, Savannah.
Private cremation will take place under the direction of Brown Funeral Home and crematory in Lecanto, FL. A celebration of life will take place at a later date.
Sign the guest book at www.chronicleonline.com.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Jan. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jenny's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now