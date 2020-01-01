|
|
Jenny Lou Byrd, age 67, of Citrus Springs, Fl passed away on December 25, 2019, at Vitas Hospice House after a battle with lung cancer and brain metastasis.
Jenny was born on September 4, 1952, in Montgomery, Alabama to Donald Hudson and Geraldine Phyllis (Grose) Byrd. Jenny grew up in Saint Petersburg, Florida and moved to Citrus County in the '70s after spending many weekends camping here. She loved the nature and beauty of the area. Jenny was a hairstylist in her younger years among other trades. Jenny could rebuild a transmission, sew an outfit, macramé, or crochet a blanket without hesitation.
Left to cherish the memories are her daughter, Kathy Androski; three grandchildren, Brittni Richards, Karah Androski, and Alyssa Androski; two great-grandchildren, Giana and Silas; one sister, Donna Moyer and one brother, Tom Byrd; two nieces, Melissa Moyer and Megan Salb, and one great-niece, Savannah.
Private cremation will take place under the direction of Brown Funeral Home and crematory in Lecanto, FL. A celebration of life will take place at a later date.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Jan. 1, 2020