Born Jerome L. Harrelson in Dubuque, Iowa on September 26, 1958, "Buster" Harrelson died Saturday, June 15 of a heart attack and aneurysm suffered in his home in Inverness, Florida on Friday, June 14, 2019. He was preceded in death by his mother Bernadene Mary Grassel and father John B. Harrelson. He is survived by his wife Debora L. Clark-Harrelson, her father George Clark, his brother Jeff and wife Nancy, his son Riley, his step-daughter Nicole Ferguson, and his grandson TyRain Rogers.

Harrelson, who was a 43-year career musician, was also an ordained Christian minister. Though proficient in all musical genera including old standards, Buster most enjoyed country and western music. He was also a writer who composed and published three albums including two country and western albums and an album of Island Music.

As a duo with his singer housewife Debbie, the Harrelsons were well-known throughout Citrus, Marion, and Hernando counties as favorite performers at nursing homes, senior assisted living, and memory care facilities. Their performances often included Buster's favorites "Okie from Muskogee" by Merle Haggard and "Johnnie B. Goode" by Chuck Berry, and he and Debbie often closed their performances with "Happy Trails to You," made famous by Roy and Dale Rogers.

Harrelson began to focus on performing at senior care facilities eighteen years ago, and continued after his marriage to Debbie in 2004. She says it was his way of giving joy to those who have made life-long contributions. The Harrelsons moved to Inverness in 2013.

Harrelson was a registered organ donor and his remains will be used for research. A memorial event at his home will be announced at a later date.

