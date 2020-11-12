Mr. Jerome P. Nestor aka "Jerry" of Hernando, Florida, passed away on November 6th, 2020. Jerome was born on July 13th, 1938 to Martin Nestor and Ann Nestor (Hoey) in Ossining N.Y. and graduated from Ossining High School in 1956.

After graduation he continued working for General Electric Management Center (Treadway Inns) for several years. Then working for General Motors for another 5 years. From there he became a US Postal Employee and worked for the federal Government. From there he became a Teamster with Local 456 in New York. Worked there until he retired in 2003.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife Lois (Kingsley-Korr), Daughters Kelli Morales, & Jennifer (John) Garcia, his Grandsons Michael Morales, & Rick Lugones and Granddaughter Meghan Morales and the youngest Grandson Michael Mallory (Garcia), his brother Martin, 4 Nieces and 2 Nephews and several cousins. He was predeceased by his parents, Martin & Ann, a daughter Clare (Lugones), & 2 brothers John and Vincent.

Jerome (Jerry) loved the Volunteer Fire Service and was an active member of the Ossining Volunteer Fire Department (TL42) for over 50 years. He was also an active Life member of the Hudson Valley Fireman's Association, and the New York State Fireman's Association. After retiring to Florida in 2005 he became a member of the Crystal River Volunteer Fire Department and for the Citrus County Sheriff's office for the rest of his life. He became a member of the Irish American Club and started playing golf when he came to Florida and played with friends, he made down here for many years.

Donations are requested to go to the New York State Volunteer Fireman's Home 125 Harry Howard Ave, Hudson New York 12534.

A service of Remembrance will be held at the Beverly Hills Chapel of Hooper Funeral Homes and Crematory, Saturday November 14th, with visitation from 10:00 AM - 12:00 AM, Prayer Service to begin at 11:00 AM with Father Jose Tejada officiating. Arrangements are under the direction off Hooper Funeral Homes and Crematory.



