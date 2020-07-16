1/1
Jerome Thompson
Jerome Thompson passed away July 6, 2020 at St Anthony's Hospital. He is survived by his wife of 40 years Mrs. Kay Hopkins Thompson who was at his side at the time of transition. He is also survived by six children: Amani Walker, Veatryce Brown, Kimberli Meadows, Kevin, Jomo, and Omari Thompson; also, an adopted sister Margaret (James) Love, brother Louie (Ida) McRae and a host of other relatives and loving friends. Public visitation is Thursday July 16, from 3-7pm and Funeral Services 10 am Friday July 17, all at Sanchez Rehoboth Mortuary 6501-25th Way So (727-317-0035) Due to the corona virus both events will practice social distancing, and a mask is required to enter the facility. Seating will be limited on Friday to a family listing so friends are urged to view the services online at facebook.com. Search for Sanchez Rehoboth Mortuary to tune in. Interment will be at Sarasota National Cemetery, Sarasota, FL.
Professional services are entrusted to New Serenity Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Svcs., Inc.

Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
New Serenity Memorial Funeral Home
JUL
17
Funeral service
10:00 AM
New Serenity Memorial Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
New Serenity Memorial Funeral Home
713 Ne 5Th Ter
Crystal River, FL 34429
(352) 563-1394
1 entry
July 15, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the Thompson Family for the loss of your loved one, Jerome, and pray God gives you comfort, peace and strength.
JW/JKH
