Services Strickland Funeral Home 1901 South Highway 19 Crystal River , FL 34429 (352) 795-2678 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Crystal River Four Square Church

1982 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Jeromy Landon Bresler, 36 of Homosassa passed away Sunday June 9, 2019 following a tragic accident. He was born Tuesday September 7, 1982 in Gainesville, FL to Kurt and Janet (Bennett) Bresler and he was a life-long resident of the area. He was of the protestant faith.

Jeromy was a landscaper by trade but describing Jeromy, people say he had a big heart, a heart of gold, kind, sincere, considerate, loving yet still a heart that has struggled to survive in a not so loving world. Jeremy was a big boy at 6'2" and was a big cuddly teddy bear. I can't remember seeing Jeromy angry. He never liked strife or stressful situations. I think he just brushed off controversy. Jeromy was always willing to lend a hand, especially to the less fortunate. He cared about people and treated them with respect. His personality and demeanor was somewhat laid back and easy going – peaceful. He brought out the best in people, those good feelings you have around your true friends.

Some dwell on the material but Jeromy's forte' was people. Jeromy loved people, He loved having a good time. Jeromy struggled with the challenges everyday working folks deal with. For sometime he was homeless even living in a small garage for a stint.

Later Jeromy befriended a guy struggling with alcohol addiction. The man liked Jeromy so much he gave him room and board for free. Jeromy was like that, after meeting him, people liked helping him. It was a seemingly odd situation, when people helped Jeromy financially they not only received the work that he did, but received the unexpected gift of being around his loving, caring, and wonderful heart as well as his witty personality. Being around him was addictive not only to his family but to all those he came in contact with, whether it was the clerk at Racetrack or the cashier at Dollar General.

Many people including even some who had only met him a short while were touched by his life. All his family and friends, even those who helped him cope with everyday living, have been in tears and mourning since the realization of his not being in this world with them anymore.

It's a loss, much greater than most, it's a loss that cannot be replaced except by those rare people like Jeromy with the giant big hearts who can make a friend of anyone they meet. I pray to meet someone like Jeromy, and better yet, I think I will strive to be a little more like him everyday.

Jeromy, we love you so much, and will always do our best to pass along a little of the love you shared with us. That will be our gift back to you and others for the gift of having you in our lives. We know we will meet again in heavenly places.

Jeromy Landon Bresler, you will always be my little buddy buddy, my Jer-Mo-Man, I love you forever, Dad. Jeromy was preceded in death by his mother Janet E. Bennett Bresler.

Those left to cherish his fond memory are; his father Kurt Talmadge Bresler, a daughter Aryana Rene' Bresler, a brother Kurt Talmadge Bresler, II, several aunts, uncles and cousins and his close friend Sheila Surrena.

A celebration of life memorial service will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday June 18th at the Crystal River Four Square Church. Interment will be private.

A celebration of life memorial service will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday June 18th at the Crystal River Four Square Church. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations to assist the family may be made to the GoFundMe account established in his name. Strickland Funeral Home and Crematory of Crystal River assisted the family with arrangements. Published in Citrus County Chronicle on June 14, 2019