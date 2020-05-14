|
Jerry B. Winters, formerly of Marion, Ohio, died peacefully May 7th at the Sturgill Hospice House in Brooksville, FL. He was born March 18, 1940 in Marion, Ohio to the late Melvin and Rosalie (Zeisler) Winters.
He was also preceded in death by his brother, Robert S. Winters and his sister-in-law Jane Winters.
He was a 1959 graduate of Harding High School in Marion, Ohio, and was a proud veteran of the US Army. He has been a member of the Marion Masonic Lodge #70 for many years, as well as other fraternal organizations. He was an avid outdoorsman and shared his knowledge of fishing, camping and hunting with both his sons. Jerry worked at Marion Correctional Institute for 16 years as a Corrections Officer and retired in 2000, at which time he and his wife moved to Tennessee. Four years later they moved to Homosassa, Florida where they have since resided.
He is survived by his wife (Janis) of 43 years, son Keith Allen (Yvonne) Winters, of The Woodlands, TX; son John Michael (Maureen) Pearce, of Carteret, NJ,; a brother Melvin Eugene Winters of Riverview, FL.; three grandsons, Alexander Winters, Noah Winters and Harrison Pearce; two nephews and several cousins.
No services will be held at this time, however his final resting place will be in Bushnell National Cemetery, with Strickland Funeral Home making final arrangements. Graveside service will be determined at a later date. Donations can be made to the , or to the Humane Society of the United States.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on May 14, 2020