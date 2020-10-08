1/1
Jessica L. Cruz
1976 - 2020
Ms. Jessica L Cruz, age 44, Longs, South Carolina passed away in her family home in Lecanto, Florida, on October 5, 2020. The family will receive friends at the Inverness Chapel of Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory on Friday, October 9, 2020 from 4:00-6:00 p.m. and on Saturday, October 10, 2020 from 2:00-4:00 p. m. and from 6:00-8:00 p.m.. The family requests that in lieu of flowers that expressions of sympathy take the form of memorial donations in her memory to Vitas Hospice, 3350 W. Audubon Park Path, Lecanto, FL 34461. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.HooperFuneralHome.com.
She was born January 29, 1976 in Port Jefferson, NY, and was the daughter of Ruben and Jane (Braasch) Cruz. She loved to do crafts and could make something out of anything.
Ms. Cruz was preceded in death by father, Ruben Cruz. Survivors include her son, Alexander Joseph Derenze, daughter Leora Maria Derenze, Fiancée R.J.Bailey, mother, Jane C (Braasch) Cruz, and 2 sisters, Jennifer Cruz/Thompson and Catherine Gustafson, nieces and nephews, Gabriel, Christian, Kayela, Taylor, Isabella, and Hunter. Arrangements are under the direction of the Inverness Chapel of Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory.

Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory
OCT
10
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
OCT
10
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory
501 W Main St
Inverness, FL 34450
(352) 726-2271
