Jessie L. Brown Sr.
Mr. Jessie Lee Brown Sr., a 65 resident of Dunnellon, Florida passed away on August 27, 2020.
He is survived by wife, Mary Collins-Brown; 3 Children, Rodriquez Weathers, Sadie Days and Jessie L. Brown Jr. (Cheyeene) and 9 Grandchildren.
Services will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020, 1 p.m., at Greater Rock-Hill B.C, 48 NE 10th Street Williston, Florida and Wake will be held on Friday at Greater Rock-Hill B.C from 5-7pm. Interment will follow in the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Services are under the Professional Care of Carnegie Funeral Home (217 SE 4th Ave.), Chiefland, Florida. (352) 493-1857
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Wake
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Greater Rock-Hill B.C.
SEP
5
Service
01:00 PM
Greater Rock-Hill B.C.
Funeral services provided by
Carnegie Funeral Home
217 S.E. 4th Ave.
Chiefland, FL 32626
352-493-1857
September 3, 2020
To the Bron Family..
May the lord keep you all with perfect peace beyond all understanding in such a time as this, sorry for your loss. Jessie and I are friends and class mates.
God bless you all,
Eliseo J. Santiagovasquez
Classmate
September 3, 2020
Cassandra Patterson
September 3, 2020
To the Brown family,

We are so sorry for the loss of Jessie. Our condolences to all of you.
Rest easy dear Jessie.
Gillispie-Roberts
Family
