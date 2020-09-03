Mr. Jessie Lee Brown Sr., a 65 resident of Dunnellon, Florida passed away on August 27, 2020.
He is survived by wife, Mary Collins-Brown; 3 Children, Rodriquez Weathers, Sadie Days and Jessie L. Brown Jr. (Cheyeene) and 9 Grandchildren.
Services will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020, 1 p.m., at Greater Rock-Hill B.C, 48 NE 10th Street Williston, Florida and Wake will be held on Friday at Greater Rock-Hill B.C from 5-7pm. Interment will follow in the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Services are under the Professional Care of Carnegie Funeral Home (217 SE 4th Ave.), Chiefland, Florida. (352) 493-1857
